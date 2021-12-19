ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Christmas - Who's your perfect CBBC Secret Santa match?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. These comments are now closed. my secret santa buddy is darrel rivers from malory towers. Your Secret Santa match is intergalactic superstar, Nova Jones!. Your mission, should you choose to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
ncadvertiser.com

Birdsall: Secret Santa, secret shame

I still remember the first time I disappointed a woman. I was a first-grader, and it was the day of the "Secret Santa" holiday gift exchange. That morning, I had to remind my mom I had to bring something to school for Secret Santa, because it had slipped her mind, so I didn’t have anything to take with me. Back then, my mom worked full-time as a registered nurse, and she had five kids at home, so it was understandable how something like Secret Santa might fall through the cracks.
pcinvasion.com

Cave Story’s Secret Santa available for free starting today

Cave Story remains one of the most well-regarded indie games, and it left an impact on the indie landscape as a whole. With this in mind, it makes sense that the game would see a hefty amount of rereleases and updated versions, including Cave Story+, which dropped on Steam back in 2011. But even after all these years, it seems that Cave Story creator Daisuke Amaya still has one more substantial treat in store for fans of this IP. Just today, Amaya dropped a brand new spinoff of Cave Story, titled Cave Story’s Secret Santa, onto online stores. While it will only stay up for a limited time, players can try it out completely for free.
Atlantic City Press

We find the perfect spots in South Jersey for your yuletide dinner this Christmas

Christmas dinner – it seems to be a tradition for almost everyone. Whether you celebrate it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether your holiday plans mean a simple meal at home with the family or tracking down an elegant holiday feast at the fanciest restaurant in town, chances are you’re planning to celebrate in some form. And if you don’t celebrate, somehow there are STILL traditions to be adhered to … Chinese food anyone?
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Juneau Empire

Gimme a Smile: Secret Santa’s on my doorstep

Something weird is going on at our house. Every day, for the 12 days of Christmas, a new gift appears on our front doorstep. On the first day of Christmas, instead of a partridge in a pear tree, we found one puzzle. Yesterday was the ninth day, and we found nine candy canes in a clean white bag on our stoop. Forget about Elf on the Shelf, we have Loot on the Stoop (I know, it doesn’t rhyme.) We’ve got a Secret Santa visiting our house! I can’t wait to see what today will bring.
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
prima.co.uk

Boden's matching Christmas jumpers are perfect for family photos

There's no better time to get the whole household involved in the matching family outfits trend than during the Christmas season. And, thanks to British fashion brand Boden, your Christmas day outfits are sorted! The brand is now selling matching family Christmas jumpers and t-shirts so you can twin with your mini me on the special day.
KETV.com

Secret Santa gift ideas that your friends or co-workers will enjoy

Finding the perfect Secret Santa gift is an art form unto itself. It's not just a matter of finding a gift, but finding the right gift, one that fits the person whose name you pulled, their tastes, their hobbies, their lifestyle. After all, your Secret Santa giftee may not know it's you giving the gift, but they want to feel like you know who they are. So, do you opt for something practical that you know your Secret Santa is bound to use, or do you strive for something creative that they'll forever appreciate? Maybe you just want to give your Secret Santa something that'll make them laugh. It's a balancing act, but fortunately, we're here to help you out.
Fox News

'The Five' Christmas Special: Secret Santa

'The Five' Christmas Special: Secret Santa
Hello Magazine

Escape to the Chateau fans 'sad' following Christmas special - details

Escape to the Chateau fans were left feeling "sad" on Sunday evening following the Channel 4 programme's Christmas special episode. The show, which is on its eighth series, saw Dick and Angel Strawbridge round off the season with a festive edition – but many were devastated to see the show come to an end for another year.
