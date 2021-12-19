ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 Kansas Outlasts Stephen F. Austin, 80-72

 6 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fought off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 80-72, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night, led by 21 points from junior Christian Braun. Kansas improves to 9-1 on the season while Stephen F. Austin falls to 8-4, including their second-straight loss. The Jayhawks...

Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired and Army rallied to beat Missouri 24-22 in the Armed Forces Bowl. After the Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a touchdown with 1:11 to play, third-string quarterback Jabari Laws led Army downfield to the Missouri 24-yard line, setting up Talley's game-winner. Army backup quarterback Tyhier Tyler came on after starter Christian Anderson was injured early in the fourth quarter and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Walters to give the Black Knights their first lead, 21-16. Anderson and JaKobi Buchanan scored on TD runs of 22 and 10 yards, respectively, for Army. Redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism with 71 seconds left to put the Tigers ahead.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Vignery named head football coach at Butler

EL DORADO — Butler Athletic Director Todd Carter announced Thursday morning that Brice Vignery, former offensive coordinator the past seven seasons, has been elevated to head coach making him the 24th head coach in program history. "I am really excited about having Brice take over this program," commented Athletic...
EL DORADO, KS
Hutch Post

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled for New Year's Eve because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus injuries, opt-outs and player transfers. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list. The Scarlet Knights now have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Friday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was brutally honest about his decision to trade disgruntled defensive end Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs, saying "we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages" in the Pittsburgh locker room. Well, perhaps Tomlin should have weighed Kansas City's circumstances at least a little bit. Ingram's trade last month for a sixth-round draft pick resulted in an about-face for the Chiefs defense, which now faces the Steelers on Sunday in an important game in the playoff race. Kansas City is leading the AFC at 10-4 while the Steelers are 7-6-1 and trying to stay alive in the AFC North.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
