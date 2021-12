"I was very reluctant to getting the vaccine," Pauletta Washington admits in the clip. "But then I was convinced, I got it, and now I feel free." The mothers of some of your favorite stars have come together with Michelle Obama to encourage you to get vaccinated. The “Get Vaccinated – Mom Said So” video is a collaboration of nonprofit organization (founded by celeb and influencer moms) YourMomCares, Made to Save (a grassroots campaign to increase education and access of the vaccines) and the popular comedy enterprise The Second City to drive the message home. It’s one that’s especially timely as we head into the holiday week and many people visit with their mothers and loved ones for Christmas. It’s also coming at the right time because cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron are skyrocketing in New York City and moving fast around the country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO