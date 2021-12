I'll be staying at Key Largo Kampground for 3-4 nights, starting Dec 23rd. Best I can tell, I'll have to trailer my kayak each night, so I can launch anywhere within a reasonable drive or at the campground. I have a PA12, gas and electric motors, outrigger. So, I have long range and no worries about tipping. Those things in mind, for what and where are my best fishing options? I've fished middle keys a few times (tarpon,permit, sharks, etc) but not this area.Preferably big fish as opposed to more smaller ones. Thanks.

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO