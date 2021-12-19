ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Singer Maeta Bit By Snake In Daring Photoshoot [Video]

By Zuliesuivie
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EaWM_0dRYBX9d00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEb47_0dRYBX9d00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Photoshoot gone wrong!

Singer Maeta was in the middle of doing a photoshoot when she got bit in the face by a snake on set. During the shot, the Roc Nation artist attempted to do a daring shot with two snakes. The one already on her chest jumped up and took a bite of her chin.

Indy Rising Star Maeta Drops Visual For ‘Teen Scene’ Featuring Buddy

Maeta recounted the incident by posting a video of the snake biting her and captioned the video, “ what I go through to make videos for y’all”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Maeta, the rising R&B artist from Indianapolis has been signed to Roc Nation since 2019 and still working to produce great work. “Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” said Omar Grant, Roc Nation Co-President. “When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

Luckily she is okay and we hope for a better photo shoot next time!

Check out photos of the beautiful, Maeta:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Viral Video Shows Shocking Moment Popular Singer Bitten by Snake During Music Video Shoot

Singer Maeta shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself getting bit by a snake. The video has racked up over 267,000 views, more than double the number of followers Maeta has. The 21-year-old signed with Roc Nation earlier this year and released her debut album Habits. Her hits include "Teen Scene" and "B— Don't Be Mad."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshoot#Snake Bite#Indy#Roc Nation Co
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids. On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘I Was Just Like ‘Eeeewwhh’: Alicia Keys Admits That Swizz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) The “ick” is “when romantically someone gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

603
Followers
546
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy