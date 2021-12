The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a new motion poster which creates a haunting teaser image of Robert Pattinson's Batman going to war with wits (and lots of blood) against Paul Dano's Riddler. A lot The Batman's early appeal with fans has been Reeves' aesthetic and presentation of what a lot of fans are now referring to as "Batman Se7en" – i.e., a dark noir serial killer vs. detective story – in this case with a super hero twist. Well, that's exactly the kind of genre tone this new motion poster for The Batman conveys – as you can see for yourself, below!

