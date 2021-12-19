ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Indie World Showcase Recap

By Michael Knipp
keengamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the end of the year, it is fun to look at what next year looks like. What are the high-profile indie games coming down the pike? What PC games will be making their way to the Nintendo ecosystem? Here is a list of everything we saw during the...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Indie World Showcase December 2021: All Switch games revealed today

The 12/15 Nintendo Indie World Showcase offered the usual wide-reaching spread of video game reveals and announcements, and we have a list of all the Nintendo Switch games announced today at this December 2021 event. We covered many of these games individually already: quirky RPG Omori, gorgeous painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale (out today), stealth puzzle adventure Timelie (also out today), brawler River City Girls 2, point-and-click comedy adventure Loco Motive, Sabotage Studio RPG Sea of Stars, and Dontnod-published World War II narrative adventure Gerda: A Flame in Winter. But there are many more still to check out, like puzzle game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, fox survival game Endling: Extinction Is Forever, musical puzzle adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley, and rhythm game / narrative adventure Afterlove EP. So let’s dive into all the games revealed at the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Indie World Presentation To Air December 15

This time last year, we saw this presentation vent. What will likely be Nintendo's final video presentation of 2021 will air tomorrow. The third Indie World of the year (following presentations in April and August) will air tomorrow at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. As is standard, the presentation promises 20 minutes of titles coming to Switch from indie developers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Acclaimed Indie Adventure Omori Comes To Nintendo Switch In Spring 2022

Omori is coming to Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022. The news came as part of a recent Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase. The game was originally released for PC in December 2020 for $20, where it quickly racked up an "overwhelmingly positive" user review average on Steam, with more than 26,000 reviews and counting. It also boasts an 87 average Metacritic score (based on five reviews) and a 9.2 user score.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Yasunori Mitsuda
Nintendo Enthusiast

Fisticuffs: River City Girls 2 gets debut trailer during Indie World Showcase

The drip-feed of information regarding River City Girls 2 has come to an end. We knew about the new characters and returning roster from the first game back in August. Now, during the Indie World Showcase, WayForward showed off a teaser trailer for River City Girls 2. There are six playable combatants, new enemies, areas, and items, branching paths, and a fresh soundtrack from River City Girls composer, Megan McDuffee. All that, plus a new anime intro and manga cutscenes, means this is looking to be a true sequel to the original title.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Nintendo Confirms a New Indies Direct On December 15

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct focused on the Indies, or Indies Direct as it is known, for December 15. It will be 20 minutes long. Nintendo usually has a separate direct that is focused on indie games only, and they have been doing it for a while. The last Indies Direct from Nintendo was conducted earlier this Summer. They are now holding another direct to celebrate the launch of some of the upcoming indie games as well drop updates on the already announced ones.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo’s latest indie announcements include Chicory and Omori on the Switch

Nintendo closed out the year with its final Indie World Showcase, and the 20-minute-long event revealed a nice mix of games coming to the Switch, including a handful of surprises. We got new looks at previously announced games like Sea of Stars and OlliOlli World, as well as Switch ports for celebrated indies like Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Omori. Some of the games are even launching today. Here are the biggest announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Other Announcements From The December 15 Indie World

This should keep you going for almost the entire year. Today's Indie World presentation featured a host of new game announcements and a couple of updates for titles as well. The "one more thing" of the presentation was psychological horror RPG Omori, which is slated for release on Switch in the spring. Based on the webcomic of the same name, Omori (short for the Japanese term hikikomori, roughly meaning "shut-in") has multiple endings and status effects based on the main character's emotional state.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

OlliOlli World - Nintendo Switch 'Gnar-vana' Trailer

Explore the new 'Gnar-vana' mode coming to OlliOlli World. Play against your friends in a competitive ranked mode as you skate your way through the leaderboards. OlliOll World is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Minecraft Soars Past 1 Trillion Views on YouTube

The video game juggernaut, Minecraft, has been around since 2009. It was then that a blocky new journey began for countless gamers. In the years since then, it has become an extremely successful game. In fact, Minecraft has now amassed over 1 trillion YouTube views. That also makes it the most-watched video game on the platform. The recent release of the Caves and Cliffs Update Part II has only added to that tally.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
keengamer.com

Splinter Cell Remake Announced – But It Seems Far Off

The original 2008 Splinter Cell is being remade from scratch using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine. This is the same engine used for The Division 2 and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Due to sizable advancements in technology in the past decade, the developers felt the need to recreate the entirety of the project instead of going for a simple remaster. Developer Matt West stated directly that they aim to keep the linear design intact, instead of opting for the familiar open-world style of many modern Ubisoft releases. The goal is to keep the heart of what players loved about Sam Fisher’s journey while updating the more dated visuals and controls. Be sure to check out William Dare’s piece, What Makes A Good Remaster/Remake while you’re here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Indie World Showcase December 2021 reactions

2021 is almost over, but Nintendo decided to end the year with one last presentation – that being this week’s Indie World Showcase. Fans were again treated to looks at upcoming indie games for Switch. As is standard for Indie World Showcases, we saw some shadowdrops. Chicory: A...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Empyrion Galactic Survival v1.7 Update Brings Big Changes

Eleon Game Studios just rolled out the Empyrion Galactic Survival v1.7 update. The voxel-based indie game has just expanded with a ton of new content for players to mess around with. The developers say that with community help, over 300 bugs have been fixed in just the last several months. However, since that’s not what you’re here for, let’s jump right into the major details of this update. The developers have added nearly 100 new ships & stations into the game (with help from the community), and satellite hacking is now fully functional.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Indie World Holiday Sale Is Live, Up To 75% Off Some Of The Best Indie Games (North America)

Nintendo of America has launched a sale featuring 30 indie titles, including discounts on such critical darlings as Hades, Oxenfree, Streets of Rage 4, and a whole bunch more. Below is a full list of the games available along with the discounted price. Click on the column headers to organise in alphabetical order or by price, and click on the game title to find out more about any of the games via our reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Escape from Tarkov’s New Year Twitch drop event start?

With the end of 2021, Battlestate is preparing to ring in the New Year by giving Escape from Tarkov players in-game drops from watching Twitch. Drops on Twitch will go to players who have watched any streamer in the Escape from Tarkov category on the platform. Players will get in-game items that range from weapons and gear to various other rare goodies. Those drops will be dished out “at certain intervals” of viewership, according to a release by Battlestate.
VIDEO GAMES

