Nintendo Indie World Showcase Recap

The original 2008 Splinter Cell is being remade from scratch using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine. This is the same engine used for The Division 2 and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Due to sizable advancements in technology in the past decade, the developers felt the need to recreate the entirety of the project instead of going for a simple remaster. Developer Matt West stated directly that they aim to keep the linear design intact, instead of opting for the familiar open-world style of many modern Ubisoft releases. The goal is to keep the heart of what players loved about Sam Fisher’s journey while updating the more dated visuals and controls. Be sure to check out William Dare’s piece, What Makes A Good Remaster/Remake while you’re here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO