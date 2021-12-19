Nintendo Indie World Showcase Recap

The 12/15 Nintendo Indie World Showcase offered the usual wide-reaching spread of video game reveals and announcements, and we have a list of all the Nintendo Switch games announced today at this December 2021 event. We covered many of these games individually already: quirky RPG Omori, gorgeous painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale (out today), stealth puzzle adventure Timelie (also out today), brawler River City Girls 2, point-and-click comedy adventure Loco Motive, Sabotage Studio RPG Sea of Stars, and Dontnod-published World War II narrative adventure Gerda: A Flame in Winter. But there are many more still to check out, like puzzle game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, fox survival game Endling: Extinction Is Forever, musical puzzle adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley, and rhythm game / narrative adventure Afterlove EP. So let’s dive into all the games revealed at the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
