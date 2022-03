WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said as much as she would like the league to use charter flights throughout the season, it is not financially responsible to do now. "It would be more than $20 million a year to fund charter flights for an entire WNBA season," Engelbert said Thursday in an interview with ESPN. "So this is something that we're not going to jeopardize the financial health of the league and be irresponsible about. If we can get it funded by sponsors and supporters, great, but that's not where we are. We do not have that.

