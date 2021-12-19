Episode 176: Anger Management

Yu-Gi-Oh! is very near and dear to my heart. I am still actively collecting and battling with these trading cards after nearly twenty years. Throughout the format changes that Konami has implemented, there still is a unique playstyle to Yu-Gi-Oh! (YGO) compared to other trading card games like Magic the Gathering and Pokémon. That said, over the last few years it’s been interesting to see Konami experiment with new formats using the YGO IP for spin-off trading card games. First, there was the incredibly popular Duel Links, using a 3x3 format and adjusted rules for quick playing sessions on mobile devices. That was translated to a physical trading card version called Speed Duels, that used similar rules to Duel Links but has its own card-pool. Japan however, got an entirely new format a couple of years ago called RUSH DUEL. While word on the street is that this system will not make its way west in the physical form, Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! is possibly the first taste for duelers to try out this new format. The problem is that the game is so incredibly lackluster that it immediately banished all my interests for RUSH DUEL to the Shadow Realm.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO