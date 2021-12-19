ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Episode 176: Anger Management

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsher the year that was 2021 out the door with Guillaume, TYP, and Radio Trivia. Did you like this...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo World Report

Episode 751: Kindergarten Cook

This week we start the show with a look at last week's Indie World Showcase. Foxes, Girlfriends, and a free Europe are all dead; but look at the cute foxes! This spirals into a conversation on the timing of the Showcase, just before the holidays, and how it has to slot into larger conversations on Nintendo's 2022 line-up. With Pokémon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Zelda all on the horizon it stands to reason that finding a place to talk about these games could be tricky. Speaking of news, we also talk about the release of five Mega Drive/Genesis games for the Nintendo Switch Online service. It's time to answer the big question: "Bigger sprites: China Warrior or Altered Beast?" With everyone hunkered down in their current games, New Business is just a quick check-in on some games, and a look at new NSO title Paper Mario.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone controller players angered by “ridiculous” disconnect issue

A Warzone Caldera controller bug is forcing Xbox players out of lobbies, leading to some incredibly frustrating issues. Warzone players on Xbox are reporting that a new controller issue is forcing them to completely abandon games. This is obviously a huge issue for those that run out of power mid-game, particularly when it happens during a firefight or winning play.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Life is Strange: True Colors (Switch) Review

The incredible story of one emotionally-powered young woman is kept afloat by a serviceable port. During this year’s E3 presentation, Nintendo announced that Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection would both be coming to Switch. True Colors was originally intended to come out day and date with versions on other platforms, but it ended up being delayed into December. Fortunately, the narrative-heavy adventure game holds up well enough on Switch, and it’s absolutely a story worth experiencing wherever you can. Protagonist Alex Chen and her new life in small-town Colorado make for a truly heartfelt and emotional journey.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Cupid Parasite (Switch) Review

It’s the War and Peace of romance visual novels, in that it took me two months to finish it. Usually I can reach a reviewable state for an otome in a week to ten days, so Cupid Parasite holds a dubious distinction as the longest review for a short game I’ve ever done. Between waiting for a patch that apparently took three weeks to get through Nintendo lotcheck and not really having time to clear it before my holiday travels, it took roughly two months for me to get to the point of putting fingers to keyboard. Was it worth it? Hard to say, as a decent romance story is held back by questionable controls and editing issues even post-patch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anger Management#The Next Episode#Usher#Typ#Radio Trivia
Nintendo World Report

Episode 302: Raw Uncut Gunk In Your Pocket

Everyone is on Christmas break including the editors. Merry Christmas! With no editor available John and Neal opt for a relaxed unedited format. The awkward pauses are long, the cross talk occasional, and the flubs everpresent, but hey it's an episode. Neal leads things off discussing his recent aquisition of an Analogue Pocket and renewed interest in obscure Game Boy games. John fresh of Halo's campain has turned to another Xbox exclusive, The Gunk, from the minds behind the Nindie favorite Steamworld series. The fellas wrap things up with a discussion of John's recent interest in hunting down handheld Star Wars game's he's never played.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Top Rated Switch Games of 2021

9.5/10 - Neal Ronaghan. I came into Dicey Dungeons with high hopes and I was thoroughly blown away. It’s so smartly designed in how the classes and equipment all work together to create consistently unique and creative instances where you have to squeeze the usefulness out of almost every play style and strategy. The episodic design fits it very well, because it makes the early parts far more approachable, while keeping the variety up enough that even later episodes slow you down, you still have so much to enjoy. Dicey Dungeons is an amazing game that I’d almost call a roguelike game for people who don’t like roguelikes. You do have to like turn-based combat, though. And dice.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! (Switch) Review

Yu-Gi-Oh! is very near and dear to my heart. I am still actively collecting and battling with these trading cards after nearly twenty years. Throughout the format changes that Konami has implemented, there still is a unique playstyle to Yu-Gi-Oh! (YGO) compared to other trading card games like Magic the Gathering and Pokémon. That said, over the last few years it’s been interesting to see Konami experiment with new formats using the YGO IP for spin-off trading card games. First, there was the incredibly popular Duel Links, using a 3x3 format and adjusted rules for quick playing sessions on mobile devices. That was translated to a physical trading card version called Speed Duels, that used similar rules to Duel Links but has its own card-pool. Japan however, got an entirely new format a couple of years ago called RUSH DUEL. While word on the street is that this system will not make its way west in the physical form, Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! is possibly the first taste for duelers to try out this new format. The problem is that the game is so incredibly lackluster that it immediately banished all my interests for RUSH DUEL to the Shadow Realm.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digg.com

Should I Report My Boss For Threatening To Fire Me Unless I Left A Work-Related Note At A Coworker's Relative's Grave, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy