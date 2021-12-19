Study: Homicide is the leading cause of death among pregnant women

At first, Nakia Hubbard Heard just thought she was tired. In March, the occupational therapist was 23 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, so tired seemed like a good bet. But then came the on-and-off fever. The shortness of breath. She lost all interest in food. After about a week, she broke down crying to her husband, saying she was “tired of being sick all the time.” The COVID vaccine had recently become available to her, but little was known about its safety in pregnant women. Worried, she and her husband drove around the Inkster area where they lived, looking for a COVID-19 test. But everything was closed, she says. So the next day, Hubbard Heard went to the Emergency Department at Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, where she tested positive for the virus.

