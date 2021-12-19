ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Study: Homicide is the leading cause of death among pregnant women

By WKRC
WSET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - Homicide is now reportedly the leading cause of death for pregnant and postpartum women in the US. A new...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women?

Pregnant women are being urged to get their Covid-19 vaccinations “as soon as possible”. In a release issued by the UK Health Security Agency on 16 December, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that there is “growing evidence” which shows that women who are pregnant are at increased risk of “serious consequences” if they are diagnosed with Covid-19. It adds that pregnant women should be considered a clinical risk group within the Covid vaccine programme.“Given that the majority of pregnant women who have been admitted to hospital with severe Covid-19 are unvaccinated, the key priority is to...
WORLD
newschannel20.com

COVID-19 the 3rd leading cause of death in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — COVID-19 was the 3rd leading cause of death across the country in November according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The study estimates over 160,000 lives could've been saved with the COVID-19 vaccines and the virus was the leading cause of death for people age 45-54 this October.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
MedicalXpress

Study suggests women with disabilities have higher risk of birth complications and death

Pregnant women with disabilities have a much higher risk for severe pregnancy- and birth-related complications and death than other pregnant women, according to findings by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Appearing in JAMA Network Open, the analysis of more than 223,000 deliveries in 19 U.S. hospitals found that roughly 2,199 women had a disability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Cause Of Death#Hypertension#Firearms#Wkrc#Obstetrics And Gynecology
BBC

Covid: Pregnant women angry at long waits for boosters

Pregnant women say they are queuing for hours at busy vaccination centres for a booster jab, despite being at greater risk from Covid-19 if seriously ill. All adults in England, Scotland and Wales have been offered a booster by the end of 2021. Pregnant women have not been prioritised, but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WMAZ

Pregnant women among those CDC considers 'vital' to get vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. — Early data suggests that the omicron COVID-19 variant is more transmissible than Delta, with a doubling time of about two days. Doctors now believe that it's going to be the dominant version of the virus in the U.S. With cases expected to surge, the director of...
SARASOTA, FL
WTGS

Fentanyl becomes leading cause of death in Americans aged 18-45

WASHINGTON (TND) — The number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses, with nearly 79,000 people in the age range dying to them between 2020 and 2021, according to newly released data. "Families Against Fentanyl," an opioid awareness organization, analyzed the data from U.S....
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
michiganradio.org

Airlifted, intubated, and pregnant: COVID is landing pregnant women in the ICU

At first, Nakia Hubbard Heard just thought she was tired. In March, the occupational therapist was 23 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, so tired seemed like a good bet. But then came the on-and-off fever. The shortness of breath. She lost all interest in food. After about a week, she broke down crying to her husband, saying she was “tired of being sick all the time.” The COVID vaccine had recently become available to her, but little was known about its safety in pregnant women. Worried, she and her husband drove around the Inkster area where they lived, looking for a COVID-19 test. But everything was closed, she says. So the next day, Hubbard Heard went to the Emergency Department at Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, where she tested positive for the virus.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABQJournal

Murder is third leading cause of death for Indigenous women

For Kimberly Wahpepah, the establishment of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) subunit within the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t come soon enough. Wahpepah, 38, was one of those missing American Indian women. For years she was caught up in the world of sex...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
momjunction.com

Cough When Pregnant: Causes, Treatment And Home Remedies

What Are The Natural Remedies For Cough In Pregnancy?. Cough is generally a self-limiting condition; however, pregnancy induces more intense, prolonged coughing than usual. In pregnancy, your body undergoes various physical, emotional, and hormonal changes, including changes to your immune system. According to the American Pregnancy Association (APA), these immune...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EurekAlert

Colorectal cancer screening lags among rural women, study finds

Women who live in urban and rural areas get screened for breast cancer at similar rates, but rural women get screened for colorectal cancer at significantly lower rates than their urban counterparts, new research reveals. The disparity may stem from a lack of access to colorectal screening in rural areas,...
CANCER
froedtert.com

Fall-Related Injuries Are Leading Cause of Fatal Injury Among Older Adults

A serious injury or sudden illness is unsettling at any age. But for older people and the physicians treating them, the unexpected can be especially challenging. Fall-related injuries are by far the most common in people age 65 and older and are the leading cause of fatal injury among older adults, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
KTLA

Omicron infections lead to fewer hospitalizations, studies suggest

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

COVID-19 leading cause of death among Montana Native Americans in 2020

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in 2020 among Montana’s native population, despite the state’s seven reservations instituting stricter public health mitigation measures compared to the rest of the state, according to a December report released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services. The report found COVID-19 was responsible for 251 of […] The post COVID-19 leading cause of death among Montana Native Americans in 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy