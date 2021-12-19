ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive for COVID Breakthrough

By Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19. The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Sunday that she’s vaccinated, has...

Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
Town Square LIVE News

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
CBS Denver

Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
