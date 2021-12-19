ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Joe Manchin Says No to $2T Bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

By Associated Press
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition seemingly deals a fatal...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Democrats#Ap#Democratic#The White House
roselawgroupreporter.com

Sens. Sinema, Kelly remain noncommittal on the Build Back Better Act

The positions of Arizona’s Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act remain hazy as Democratic Senate leaders continue to push toward a vote. Although Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Sunday that he would not support the legislationin its current form as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy