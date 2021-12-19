ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target gifts grandmother 6 Nintendo Switches after delivery mistake

By WKRC
WSET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Ariz. (WKRC/KPNX/CNN Newsource) - A delivery dilemma recently turned into a sweet surprise for a Phoenix area grandma. It happened after six Nintendo Switches were mistakenly delivered to Deborah Lewis’...

wset.com

Comments / 0

