Its popularity is rooted in the fact that it's often served in unique desserts and milkshakes. Hence, it's not hard to find recipes for Christmas ribbon candies. The first confectioner to produce ribbon candy was Sevigny, which still makes this popular holiday treat under the Sevigny name. This company also makes other candies, including old-fashioned and filled hard candies. Today, several companies produce ribbon candies, including Braches and Hilliard's. While different flavors have been added to the traditional peppermint flavor, the original red and white ribbon candy is still the most popular.

