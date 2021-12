Guardio — which has built a browser extension that monitors for suspicious and malicious activity when you are on the web or using any digital service that interconnects using the internet (think messaging services, shopping and banking services and more, but for now no mobile services) — has picked up $47 million led by Tiger Global, with Emerge, Vintage, Cerca Partners, Union and Samsung Next also participating. The browser extension doesn’t impact on a computer’s or an internet connection’s latency, nor does it “just sit in the background,” CEO Amos Peled said in an interview. “We want to give advice and help to our users. We believe in positive friction.”

