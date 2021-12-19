Charlie XCX’s SNL Performance Canceled

PAUL FEIG SLAMS SONY FOR LEAVING 2016's 'GHOSTBUSTERS' MOVIE OUT OF THEIR 'ULTIMATE COLLECTION': Paul Feig has a bone to pick with Sony & Columbia pictures over their forthcoming “Ultimate Collection” of Ghostbusters movies. While the eight-disk boxed set includes Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it omits the 2016, Feig-directed film, Ghostbusters, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. He tweeted Wednesday, “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”
Comments / 0