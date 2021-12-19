Charlie XCX’s SNL Performance Canceled

Charli XCX couldn’t perform as the musical guest on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but she did get to briefly appear in a pretaped sketch. Titled “The Christmas Socks,” the musical sketch features Paul Rudd and Kyle Mooney as a man and a 6-year-old kid bonding in line buying Christmas presents. The song is a riff on the schmaltzy “The Christmas Shoes” already unpacked by Patton Oswalt. The little kid’s had a rough year, what with his bird going missing. But what’s this? The bird is back? And it’s Charli XCX? And it started a band? What a happy Christmas surprise! As the music video was taped before SNL decided to pull its audience (and the majority of its cast) from its Xmas ep, we also got to spend some time with Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Alex Moffat.

