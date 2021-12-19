ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie XCX’s SNL Performance Canceled

By Music News
 5 days ago

Charlie XCX's Saturday Night Live performance this past weekend was canceled. Charlie, who was scheduled to perform live on Saturday (December 18th), announced to her fans that she was no longer performing after SNL revealed that their Saturday taping...

