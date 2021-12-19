Ariana Grande ‘Auditions’ For Blake Shelton’s ‘Come Back As A Country Boy’ Video

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In January, FOX will premiere the country music drama Monarch, featuring Susan Sarandon and Adkins. The series’ first song features Adkins giving his own spin on this 1982 classic from recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Hank Williams, Jr. Like Williams, Adkins has proven many times over his penchant for traditional country sounds. Here, he offers a swaggering, twangy take on the song, bolstered with handclaps, careening guitar work and sprinkles of bluesy piano. Though his rendering sounds more buttoned up than the freewheeling original, Adkins’ unmistakable deep voice provides the verve this song requires.
