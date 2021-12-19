Mariah Carey Reached Out To Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

Jamie Spears has requested to continue to have his legal fees paid for by his daughter, Britney Spears, in a move Britney’s lawyer calls an “abomination.”. “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart tells Vulture. “The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”
