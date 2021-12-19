ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia-Jean Terry (Messner)

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia-Jean Terry (Messner), 89, passed away Dec. 16. Born and raised in Kenmore, she was truly a special lady, always willing to help others. God...

Joann Marie Mullett (Pavlich)

On Dec. 20, our beautiful mother joined her husband of 60 years (Gerald) into the life promised by Our Savior Jesus Christ. Joann’s devotion to her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life where God, family, and friends were focal. Outside of her faith she has many passions in life. Her orchard, gardens, and farm animals fed her family who she taught the skills of canning and freezing. Her gardens also fed many other families through her roadside market which gave her much joy and a little “spending cash .” Joann gravitated to the uncommon. She loves unusual flowers, trees, berries and enjoyed tinkering with food to make her own wines, vinegars, and cheeses. Her Polish pierogis, pies, and nut rolls delighted her friends and family and will continue to do so for generations. Later in life, her game of choice was Scrabble, in which her quick wit and nimble mind always found a way to win even against the most formidable opponent. She spent many hours into the night playing with her children and grandchildren. Our Mother was kind, generous, funny, frugal, complex, and ornery. She was and always will be a beautiful woman. God weaves her life into a unique tapestry that will continue to touch lives for generations. She will be loved and misses until we meet again in the garden path of life. Until then, we know that you and Dad are square dancing or doing the Polka in heaven. Joann was survived by her 7 children, Rosemarie(Kerry), Kathleen(Mark), Delores(Bill), Joseph, Beth(Dan), Gerald(Karen), Denise(Mike), her 16 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Beverly M. Wolfe

Beverly M. Wolfe, 83, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 19. She was born in Akron Dec. 1, 1938 to the late Oliver and Olive Pardee. A resident of Norton for over 60 years, she was a member of Faith Community Fellowship. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John; brother, Oliver Pardee and sister, Sarah Matheney. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Wolfe; sons, John (Teresa) Wolfe and Robert (Lisa) Wolfe; grandchildren, Lil John (Michelle), Sara, Katy and Noah and very much loved by her great-grandchildren, Ava, Julian and Bella. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Summa Hospice and her caregivers, Nancy, Barb and Cathy. Beverly’s funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Paul Beitel officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from Noon until time of service.
NORTON, OH
Mark R. “Top” Flower

Mark R. “Top” Flower, 49, passed away Dec. 18, due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service, serving in Kosovo and Kuwait. He was employed at DHL as a supervisor and was involved with the Barberton Jaycees for many years. Mark loved cooking, making pizza and Stromboli with his granddaughters. Preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Doan and sister, Pamela Troutman. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vicki; mother, Claudia Doan; daughters, Tanya (Jeff) Holcomb and Angela (Nicholas Coapstick) Betts; son, Patrick R. (Chelsea) Betts; grandchildren, Tristin Begley (Josh Staats), Quinn and Sage Coapstick and Colton Betts; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Staats; brothers, Bruce A. (Monisha) Flower and Anthony (Laura) Flower; step-sisters, Cindy (Tim) Morlan and Traci Spalty; step-brother, Robert Doan Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark’s name to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.
BARBERTON, OH
sjnewsonline.com

Jacqueline Jean (Jackie) Endicott

Entered eternal life on December 11, 2021 at age 91. Jackie was born close to, and graduated valedictorian from, Grenola, Kansas. She lived a short stint in Winfield, Kansas and then lived the majority of her adult life in Greensburg and Emporia, Kansas. She first entered into a very loving...
GREENSBURG, KS
Vergauwen, Carole Jean (Day)

Carole Jean (Day) Vergauwen, passed away on December 9th, 2021. Patiently waiting to join her husband Francis J. Vergauwen. She was born on April 29th, 1940 in Superior, WI, daughter of Percy and Lucille Day. On July 9th, 1960, Carole married her sweetheart, Francis Vergauwen. Married for 57 years until Fran went to heaven in 2018. Carole lived her remaining years continuing to love on her family and to say Yes to as many possibilities as she could.
SUPERIOR, WI
