Two nights ago, the new Christmas initiative of the Epic Games Store began, thanks to which various PC users will be able to add a series of free games to their digital libraries. The first two mystery games have been revealed and now the Epic Games digital store has discarded what is the third Christmas gift of this period. After the excellent Shenmue 3 and the equally interesting Neon Abyss, today we completely change sides with Remnant: From The Ashes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO