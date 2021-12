UAlbany men's basketball coach Dwayne Killings challenged his new team, his staff and himself with a grueling non-conference schedule to start his inaugural season, as the leader of the university's program. His team started out with seven losses in their first eight games. Maybe, at times even Killings may have questioned this aggressive approach. However, it seems to be paying dividends and Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Great Danes let the Lehigh Mountain Hawks know they were in town with a convincing 68-52 road victory.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO