Microsoft has announced that ten more Xbox Cloud Gaming titles have been updated with touch controls, including Backbone, The Gunk, I Am Fish, and more. Just in case there is one person out there that played through I Am Fish and decided it’s too easy, Microsoft has you covered, by upping the difficulty with the use of touch controls. Nine of the games in the Xbox Game Pass library are available today with the new touch control updates, but you’ll have to wait until Thursday to play The Gunk. The ten games that now feature touch controls are listed below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO