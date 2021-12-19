ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Driver dies after medical emergency on S. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAKp3_0dRTarR300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 68-year-old was transported to Strong Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries after suffering a medical emergency that caused a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers located the driver inside the vehicle that rear ended the car in front of him. The man was unconscious and was given life-saving measures which were ultimately deemed unsuccessful.

Investigators later confirmed that the operator’s death was not caused by the traffic accident.

Officials will not be releasing the name at this time due to family and medical concerns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

On going police investigation on Route 531 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriffs are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area of east bound route 531 near Manitou Road. A vehicle was traveling west bound when it proceeded into the median and into the east bound lanes. The vehicle then collided with another vehicle head on. According to officials the […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police cancel searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Rochester Police Department have located 15 year-old Zachary Fowler who was last seen on Monroe Avenue on Thursday. According to authorities Fowler was in need of his necessary medication. Fowler is currently being treated at a local hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012. It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19. Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused […]
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Strong Hospital#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy