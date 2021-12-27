ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 live updates: City sees fourfold increase in pediatric hospitalizations

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HyAx_0dRTabYf00

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 816,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

About 61.7% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Dec 26, 7:15 PM

Cases in Louisiana double in 1 week

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release Sunday night that hospitalizations have doubled in the past week, hitting a figure not seen since the tail end of the state’s last surge in the fall.

“The last time we reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our third and then-worst COVID-19 surge,” the release said.

According to the health department, 80% of the 449 people currently hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

Dec 26, 4:21 PM

New record case high on Christmas Eve in New York

New York state recorded 49,708 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve, according to data released by the state, topping the record set one day earlier with 44,431 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3gPX_0dRTabYf00
Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: People queue for a COVID-19 test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York, Dec. 26, 2021.

This comes as New Yorkers sought testing in record numbers ahead of the holidays.

On Christmas Day, New York recorded 36,454 new cases, according to state data.

Long Island is the region with the highest percent positivity, standing at 14.79% (according to the seven-day average).

Dec 26, 12:14 PM

UVA pulls out of Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The University of Virginia is pulling out of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Boston's Fenway Park due to "the number of COVID cases impacting its roster," the Wasabi Fenway Bowl said.

The game was set to take place on Wednesday between UVA and Southern Methodist University. Tickets will be refunded.

Dec 26, 8:18 AM

Israeli prime minister goes into quarantine after daughter tests positive

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is isolating at home after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, his office said.

Bennett tested negative via an antigen test Sunday morning as he headed into his cabinet meeting, his office said. When he learned about his daughter, Bennett left the meeting.

Bennett will take a PCR test and stay isolated at home, away from his daughter, until he gets his results, his office said.

Bennett, 49, and his wife have four children.

Dec 26, 2:21 AM

'Everybody' in Australia will get omicron, health minister says

New South Wales recorded a record 6,394 new coronavirus cases in Christmas Day, according to health officials.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” Brad Hazzard, state health minister, said during a press conference on Sunday.

Australia's most populous state reported 32,728 new cases in the last week, marking a 172% increase from the 12,013 reported the week prior, according to public health data.

"We're all going to get omicron," Hazzard said. "If we're all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we all have full vaccination, including our booster."

Hazzard said he expects everyone in Australia to get omicron, but said health officials have seen "far milder" symptoms with omicron than with other COVID-19 variants.

"Please just think carefully before you, one, call an ambulance, or, two, ask to go to a hospital, or, three, go to hospital, because it may not be necessary," Hazzard said.

Dec 25, 4:55 PM

American, Delta, JetBlue, United report impacts from omicron

Four of the five major U.S. airlines are reporting impacts from omicron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgCjm_0dRTabYf00
Dieu-nalio Chery/Reuters - PHOTO: Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after airlines announced numerous flights were canceled during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Christmas Eve in Queens, New York, Dec. 24, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWNwk_0dRTabYf00
Rick Bowmer/AP - PHOTO: Holiday travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, Dec. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

American Airlines said Saturday that it canceled some Christmas Day flights due to "a number of COVID-related sick calls."

Delta said Friday that omicron and weather contributed to cancellations. Up to 200 of 3,004 Christmas Day flights may be canceled, Delta said.

JetBlue also reported "a number of" canceled flights due to sick calls from omicron.

"Additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility as we see more Omicron community spread," JetBlue said.

United also said some flights were canceled because of omicron.

-ABC News' Mina Kaji

Dec 25, 1:57 PM

France, Italy see new record highs

France recorded 104,611 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting a new record high, according to the national public health agency Santé Publique France. Saturday's number is 10,487 cases higher than the tally from Friday, marking the largest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

Italy recorded 54,762 new cases in the last 24 hours. a new historic record since the start of the pandemic.

-ABC News' Ibtissem Guenfoud

Dec 25, 1:28 PM

Cases soar in Florida

Florida's COVID-19 positivity rate has soared to 13.8% this week, up from 5.3% the week prior, according to state data. One week before that, the positivity rate was just 2.6%.

Florida hit a record high of 31,758 daily cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous record set in August, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG .

This comes as the nation sees an increased demand for testing for the holidays.

Dec 25, 1:03 PM

USC to begin semester remotely

When the University of Southern California's spring semester begins on Jan. 10, classes will be remote for the first week due to the spread of omicron, university officials said Friday.

In-person classes are set to start Jan. 18.

Students must show a negative test before attending in-person class, and all faculty, staff and students are required to get the booster shot, officials said.

Dec 25, 12:36 PM

3 BTS members test positive

Three of the seven boy banders in K-pop group BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, said their agency, Big Hit Music, according to The Associated Press.

One member, Jin, has a mild fever, while the other two to test positive, RM and Suga, are asymptomatic, the AP said, citing the agency.

Suga and RM tested positive while in quarantine in South Korea following trips to the U.S., the agency said, according to the AP.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 595

Rosemary Whitehead
7d ago

my son was fully vaccinated and died September 10th 2021 from covid-19 at the age of 47.. the vaccine may help people but it does not guarantee anything I know my son is no longer here and I am heartbroken

Reply(106)
165
Colleen Hinojosa
6d ago

I do not belive those numbers I'm sure they died WITH covid but not because of covid like a car accident and was covid positive!!! my MIL did from heart/kidney failure from her diabetes she fought for years she was covid positive and they put that on her death certificate covid didn't kill her her non-working heart and kidneys did!

Reply(61)
99
Chris Jarvis Freiberg
7d ago

ok, If you have to get on the cruise fully vaccinated and proof that you've had a test prior to boarding, this makes no sense.

Reply(29)
35
Related
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Brad Hazzard
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New York New York#Weather#Hospital#U S Airlines#Americans#Omicron#New Yorkers#Wasabi Fenway Bowl#Southern Met
poz.com

Testing Positive Again

Yes, it happened. After a complete vaccination cycle and a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, I got it (a mild case thanks to the aforementioned vaccine shots). I would not have known except my brother had home tests and a friend texted me to let me know he had tested positive. I thought I had one of those travel/work too much colds that are common in my life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland posts record 14,000 COVID cases, along with 55 more fatalities

Maryland reported 14,316 new coronavirus cases Thursday, logging record of infections for a 24-hour period for the second consecutive day and the fifth time this month amid a virus surge that’s led to similar records this week from the hard-hit Mid-Atlantic to Florida and Illinois. Staggering case counts are compounded by record COVID-19 hospitalizations, as Thursday’s census of coronavirus ...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

493K+
Followers
124K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy