COVID-19 live updates: City sees fourfold increase in pediatric hospitalizations

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 816,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

About 61.7% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Dec 26, 7:15 PM

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release Sunday night that hospitalizations have doubled in the past week, hitting a figure not seen since the tail end of the state’s last surge in the fall.

“The last time we reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our third and then-worst COVID-19 surge,” the release said.

According to the health department, 80% of the 449 people currently hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

Dec 26, 4:21 PM

New York state recorded 49,708 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve, according to data released by the state, topping the record set one day earlier with 44,431 cases.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: People queue for a COVID-19 test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York, Dec. 26, 2021.

This comes as New Yorkers sought testing in record numbers ahead of the holidays.

On Christmas Day, New York recorded 36,454 new cases, according to state data.

Long Island is the region with the highest percent positivity, standing at 14.79% (according to the seven-day average).

Dec 26, 12:14 PM

The University of Virginia is pulling out of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Boston's Fenway Park due to "the number of COVID cases impacting its roster," the Wasabi Fenway Bowl said.

The game was set to take place on Wednesday between UVA and Southern Methodist University. Tickets will be refunded.

Dec 26, 8:18 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is isolating at home after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, his office said.

Bennett tested negative via an antigen test Sunday morning as he headed into his cabinet meeting, his office said. When he learned about his daughter, Bennett left the meeting.

Bennett will take a PCR test and stay isolated at home, away from his daughter, until he gets his results, his office said.

Bennett, 49, and his wife have four children.

Dec 26, 2:21 AM

New South Wales recorded a record 6,394 new coronavirus cases in Christmas Day, according to health officials.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” Brad Hazzard, state health minister, said during a press conference on Sunday.

Australia's most populous state reported 32,728 new cases in the last week, marking a 172% increase from the 12,013 reported the week prior, according to public health data.

"We're all going to get omicron," Hazzard said. "If we're all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we all have full vaccination, including our booster."

Hazzard said he expects everyone in Australia to get omicron, but said health officials have seen "far milder" symptoms with omicron than with other COVID-19 variants.

"Please just think carefully before you, one, call an ambulance, or, two, ask to go to a hospital, or, three, go to hospital, because it may not be necessary," Hazzard said.

Dec 25, 4:55 PM

Four of the five major U.S. airlines are reporting impacts from omicron.

Dieu-nalio Chery/Reuters - PHOTO: Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after airlines announced numerous flights were canceled during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Christmas Eve in Queens, New York, Dec. 24, 2021.

Rick Bowmer/AP - PHOTO: Holiday travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, Dec. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

American Airlines said Saturday that it canceled some Christmas Day flights due to "a number of COVID-related sick calls."

Delta said Friday that omicron and weather contributed to cancellations. Up to 200 of 3,004 Christmas Day flights may be canceled, Delta said.

JetBlue also reported "a number of" canceled flights due to sick calls from omicron.

"Additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility as we see more Omicron community spread," JetBlue said.

United also said some flights were canceled because of omicron.

-ABC News' Mina Kaji

Dec 25, 1:57 PM

France recorded 104,611 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting a new record high, according to the national public health agency Santé Publique France. Saturday's number is 10,487 cases higher than the tally from Friday, marking the largest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

Italy recorded 54,762 new cases in the last 24 hours. a new historic record since the start of the pandemic.

-ABC News' Ibtissem Guenfoud

Dec 25, 1:28 PM

Florida's COVID-19 positivity rate has soared to 13.8% this week, up from 5.3% the week prior, according to state data. One week before that, the positivity rate was just 2.6%.

Florida hit a record high of 31,758 daily cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous record set in August, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG

This comes as the nation sees an increased demand for testing for the holidays.

Dec 25, 1:03 PM

When the University of Southern California's spring semester begins on Jan. 10, classes will be remote for the first week due to the spread of omicron, university officials said Friday.

In-person classes are set to start Jan. 18.

Students must show a negative test before attending in-person class, and all faculty, staff and students are required to get the booster shot, officials said.

Dec 25, 12:36 PM

Three of the seven boy banders in K-pop group BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, said their agency, Big Hit Music, according to The Associated Press.

One member, Jin, has a mild fever, while the other two to test positive, RM and Suga, are asymptomatic, the AP said, citing the agency.

Suga and RM tested positive while in quarantine in South Korea following trips to the U.S., the agency said, according to the AP.