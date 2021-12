The holiday season is time to be thankful and spend time with friends and family. It's also a time to honor those who are not here with us. Wreaths Across America is a program whose mission, according to their website, is to "remember, honor, and teach is impossible without the transportation industry. Veterans’ wreaths move by planes, trains, and livestock trailers, but trucks and their professional drivers transport the lion’s share of America’s respect. Many of these drivers are veterans and say the truckload of fresh, balsam-fir wreaths is the most precious cargo they transport in their careers."

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO