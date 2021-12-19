World War One: Book remembers Denbigh's soldiers

- - - H. W. Brands, best-selling author of biographies of American heroes and villains, has earned a much-deserved reputation as a writer of narrative history. In "Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution," Brands offers a fast-paced, often riveting account of the military and political events leading up to the Declaration of Independence and those that followed during the war. He tells his story through the eyes of familiar patriot figures - among them, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams - and perhaps less-familiar loyalists: Thomas Hutchinson, William Franklin, the Howe brothers, Joseph Brant. This focus on individual experiences and actions allows a reader the comfort of revisiting old friends whose life histories are twice-told tales, while also providing introductions to less well-known but equally interesting men.

