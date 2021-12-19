ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Sues German Widow Over eBay Bootleg CD

By Music News
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton won a judgement against a German widow who sold a bootleg CD of a 1987 concert on eBay. The defendant, Gabriele P. told the German newspaper Bild in November: “The CD (Eric Clapton – Live USA) is said to have been recorded illegally. I received a warning first, then...

