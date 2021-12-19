ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Person Shot: 1968 Peachtree Rd NW (21 353 0800)

atlantapd.org
 5 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 1:05 PM Officers responded to 1968 Peachtree Rd NW in reference to a...

www.atlantapd.org

atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:02 PM officers responded to 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located a male that appeared to have been shot. The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
atlantapd.org

Person Stabbed: 3315 Roswell Rd (21 353 0322)

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 4:02AM Officers responded to 3315 Roswell Rd. in reference to a person stabbed call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located a male and female with apparent stab wounds. Preliminary investigation indicated an altercation ensued between the two domestic partners were both received minor non-life-threatening injuries. Both parties were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breath for treatment, in stable condition. Currently, the investigation continues.
atlantapd.org

12/15/2021 - Persons Shot at Lethea St and Jonesboro Rd SE

Preliminary Information: On December 15, 2021, at approximately 10:40 PM, officers were dispatched to Lethea St SE and Jonesboro Rd SE in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located two males that had been shot and a third male that had been transported to a local hospital, for a gunshot wound prior to officer’s arrival. Each victim was alert, conscious and breathing and were taking to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment. Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
atlantapd.org

12/11/2021 - Person Shot at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

On Saturday December 11, 2021, at around 8:20pm officers responded to 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at the location pumping gas when the suspect approached and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim refused and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital and the investigation is continuing.
atlantapd.org

12/15/2021 - Person Shot at 320 Fairburn Rd SW

Preliminary Information: On December 15, 2021, at approximately 8:55 PM, Officers were dispatched to 320 Fairburn Rd SW, in reference to a person shot call. On scene officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim advised he was leaving the area after dropping off a ride-share passenger when a suspect in another vehicle shot at him. After the shooting the suspect vehicle fled. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
atlantapd.org

Updated - Person Shot: 3086 Middleton RD NW

On Monday December 13, 2021, at around 5:45pm officers responded to Allen Hills Apartments 3086 Middleton Rd NW on a report of multiple people shot. At the scene officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim, a postal carrier, advised she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire. The second victim, an adult male, advised he was near the other victim when he too was struck by gunfire. The victims did not know who shot them and were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. Aggravated Assault investigators and Postal Inspectors responded, and the investigation is continuing.
atlantapd.org

12/22/2021 - Persons Shot at 1575 Elleby Rd SE

On Tuesday December 21, 2021, at around 11:45pm officers responded to 1575 Elleby Rd SE on a report of a person shot. Two male victims, one 19 and one 15, were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group of males at another location. The victims returned to the Elleby Rd location and several hours later unknown suspect(s) fired shots at the house hitting the two victims. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is continuing.
Person Shot: 835 Martin Luther king Jr Drive (21 351 1875)

Preliminary Information: On Friday, December 17, 2021, at approximately 9:45 PM, Officers responded to 835 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim advised he was attempting to drop off a ride-share passenger near 1167 Joseph E Boone Blvd when the passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and jewelry. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot. After the shooting the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The victim then drove to 835 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. (Wal-Mart) for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the investigation continues.
Juvenile Shot: 180 Jackson St.

Preliminary Information: On 12/23/21, around 10:32 am, officers responded to 340 Boulevard NE (AMC Medical Center) in reference to a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 5 year old juvenile male patient who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. The child was privately transported to the hospital by his grandmother. Preliminary investigation indicates the original incident location occurred at 180 Jackson St. Investigators responded to the hospital to conduct interviews and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Death Investigation: 270 W Lake NW

On 12/20/22, around 10:34 am, officers responded to 270 W Lake Ave NW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased by medical first responders. Preliminary investigation indicates the decedent appeared to have been on the resident's property. The decedent was confronted by an occupant of the residence prior to the occupant brandishing a weapon and firing at least one round. A witness inside of the home observed the incident at the time in which it occurred. Occupants of the residence remained on scene and are enroute to be interviewed by homicide detectives at this time. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY

