On Monday December 13, 2021, at around 5:45pm officers responded to Allen Hills Apartments 3086 Middleton Rd NW on a report of multiple people shot. At the scene officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim, a postal carrier, advised she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire. The second victim, an adult male, advised he was near the other victim when he too was struck by gunfire. The victims did not know who shot them and were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. Aggravated Assault investigators and Postal Inspectors responded, and the investigation is continuing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO