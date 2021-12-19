ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Person Shot: 442 Gartrell St SE (21 353 0221)

 5 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 2:16 AM Officers responded to 442 Gartrell St SE in reference to a...

atlantapd.org

12/15/2021 - Persons Shot at Lethea St and Jonesboro Rd SE

Preliminary Information: On December 15, 2021, at approximately 10:40 PM, officers were dispatched to Lethea St SE and Jonesboro Rd SE in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located two males that had been shot and a third male that had been transported to a local hospital, for a gunshot wound prior to officer’s arrival. Each victim was alert, conscious and breathing and were taking to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment. Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Juvenile Shot: 180 Jackson St.

Preliminary Information: On 12/23/21, around 10:32 am, officers responded to 340 Boulevard NE (AMC Medical Center) in reference to a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 5 year old juvenile male patient who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. The child was privately transported to the hospital by his grandmother. Preliminary investigation indicates the original incident location occurred at 180 Jackson St. Investigators responded to the hospital to conduct interviews and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies person shot dead while driving near St. George

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the person shot to death near St. George on Wednesday evening. Officials said 44-year-old Edwin M. Boyd of St. George was shot while driving along Shady Grove Road, approximately six miles from the community.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 835 Martin Luther king Jr Drive (21 351 1875)

Preliminary Information: On Friday, December 17, 2021, at approximately 9:45 PM, Officers responded to 835 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim advised he was attempting to drop off a ride-share passenger near 1167 Joseph E Boone Blvd when the passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and jewelry. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot. After the shooting the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The victim then drove to 835 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. (Wal-Mart) for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gartrell St Se
atlantapd.org

12/22/2021 - Persons Shot at 1575 Elleby Rd SE

On Tuesday December 21, 2021, at around 11:45pm officers responded to 1575 Elleby Rd SE on a report of a person shot. Two male victims, one 19 and one 15, were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group of males at another location. The victims returned to the Elleby Rd location and several hours later unknown suspect(s) fired shots at the house hitting the two victims. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is continuing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

New Details Emerge In Deadly Shooting Of Teen Peyton Blitstein By Former Police Officer Adam Holen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– New details have emerged in the deadly shooting of a Colorado teenager by a former police officer. The 18th Judicial District Court in Colorado has released the arrest affidavit for Adam Holen, the former Greenwood Village police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein. Adam Holen (credit: Aurora Police) It all began when former officer Holen followed a car filled with teens and confronted them for speeding. The confrontation happened in front of Amber Roseborough’s house and her daughter was driving the car. “She said mom some guy is calling me ‘sweetheart’ and saying ‘I love you’ and saying I’m...
AURORA, CO
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) –  Police officers responding to a domestic incident in South Shore were shot at Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7:28 p.m. They were gathering information from the victim, a woman, in a walkway between two buildings when the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window and fired a gun at the officers before fleeing the scene, police said. The officers requested more units and called SWAT to the scene, police said. The man came out of the building’s rear and was quickly found and taken into custody. Nobody was injured and officers didn’t fire any shots in the incident, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
atlantapd.org

Death Investigation: 270 W Lake NW

On 12/20/22, around 10:34 am, officers responded to 270 W Lake Ave NW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased by medical first responders. Preliminary investigation indicates the decedent appeared to have been on the resident's property. The decedent was confronted by an occupant of the residence prior to the occupant brandishing a weapon and firing at least one round. A witness inside of the home observed the incident at the time in which it occurred. Occupants of the residence remained on scene and are enroute to be interviewed by homicide detectives at this time. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Death Investigation: 831 Pinehurst Ter SW

Preliminary Information: On 12/24/21, around 12:54 am, officers responded to 831 Pinehurst Ter SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS. Homicide detectives have determined this to be a domestic incident in which the victim appears to have been in an on-going dispute with a former domestic partner. Investigators further determined the decedent to have returned to the residence at the time in which he brandished a firearm, prior to being shot by an occupant of the residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

One person with serious injuries reported in CUF apartment fire

CUF, Ohio (WKRC) - One person with serious injuries has been reported after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Christmas Eve. Emergency units were called to the scene on Marshall Avenue near Good Samaritan Hospital and Martin Luther King Drive W around 8 a.m. "They made an...
CINCINNATI, OH
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
CBS LA

14 Cattle Killed After Big Rig Crashes Into Motorcycle Abandoned On Highway 395 In Hesperia

HESPERIA (CBSLA) — More than a dozen cattle were killed after two big rigs crashed after a collision with a motorcycle that had been abandoned on Highway 395 in Hesperia. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) The crash happened Tuesday at about midnight on Highway 395 at Poplar Street. San Bernardino County deputies and firefighters arrived to find two semi-trucks had been involved in a head-on crash. The investigation determined that a 2012 International semi-truck going south hit a motorcycle that had been abandoned in the southbound lanes, causing the truck to cross into the northbound lanes and hit a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck....
HESPERIA, CA
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

