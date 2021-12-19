ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Person Shot: 2112 Collins Dr. NW (21 353 0882)

atlantapd.org
 5 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 2:23 PM Officers responded to 2112 Collins Dr. NW in...

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

atlantapd.org

12/15/2021 - Persons Shot at 2000 Delowe Dr SW

Preliminary Information: On December 15, 2021, at approximately 10:43 PM, officers were dispatched to 2000 Delowe Dr SW in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located two juvenile males that had been shot. Both males were alert, conscious and breathing and were taking to a local hospital, in stable condition for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the juvenile males were walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. The vehicle fled the scene. Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Stabbed: 3315 Roswell Rd (21 353 0322)

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 4:02AM Officers responded to 3315 Roswell Rd. in reference to a person stabbed call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located a male and female with apparent stab wounds. Preliminary investigation indicated an altercation ensued between the two domestic partners were both received minor non-life-threatening injuries. Both parties were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breath for treatment, in stable condition. Currently, the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Updated - Person Shot: 3086 Middleton RD NW

On Monday December 13, 2021, at around 5:45pm officers responded to Allen Hills Apartments 3086 Middleton Rd NW on a report of multiple people shot. At the scene officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim, a postal carrier, advised she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire. The second victim, an adult male, advised he was near the other victim when he too was struck by gunfire. The victims did not know who shot them and were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. Aggravated Assault investigators and Postal Inspectors responded, and the investigation is continuing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Juvenile Shot: 180 Jackson St.

Preliminary Information: On 12/23/21, around 10:32 am, officers responded to 340 Boulevard NE (AMC Medical Center) in reference to a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 5 year old juvenile male patient who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. The child was privately transported to the hospital by his grandmother. Preliminary investigation indicates the original incident location occurred at 180 Jackson St. Investigators responded to the hospital to conduct interviews and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
