On today’s episode, we will be covering the new ZTE Axon in Malaysia. What’s interesting about this device is that it comes with an under display camera and it is priced for less than RM2,600. Xiaomi on the other hand is also about to introduce their new Xiaomi 12 series, and fun fact this is their first phone to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. And also, does Yes FT5G prepaid service offer unlimited and uncapped data speeds on 5G?

