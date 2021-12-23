ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 UK stock - live: Game restock available now – how to get the console

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUwic_0dRROjyL00

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Game after selling out at Amazon . Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony ’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Very , Littlewoods , Game , Studio , Argos , EE , BT and Amazon .

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Lewis#Uk#Stock#Smyths Toys#Shopto#Very Littlewoods Game#Bt#Argos Scan Game#Asda
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon: new bundle and price

As announced on the Twitch GameStop TV channel, GameStop Italia will go on sale on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December new PlayStation 5 stocks: Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 restock. The chain will go on sale at 5pm a bundle that includes PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back after Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy