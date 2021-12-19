ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Gifts for a PlayStation Fan – Christmas 2021

By Cristian M. Aguilar
gamingintel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is almost here, and these are the best gifts for that special PlayStation fan in your life. PlayStation had one of the best years of its brand’s lifetime. The launch of PS5 last year was a massive milestone for the company. After a year in the market,...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store
SlashGear

This gadget takes gaming consoles to the next level

If you’ve ever hooked up a Nintendo Switch or an older console to a 4K display, you’ve probably noticed things like jagged edges on in-game models or a general blurriness to the graphics. Marseille Inc claims to have the solution to these problems with its mClassic graphics processor. Marseilles claims that mClassic gives games running on underpowered consoles a graphics boost on high-resolution displays, but it may be useful to more than just Switch owners and retro enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 gifts guide 2021 - the best options for PlayStation fans

The ideal PS5 gift can go a long way to making any avid PlayStation fanatic's Christmas that much more special. While PS5 stock is just as difficult to get your hands on as it was at launch over a year ago, those that have the system already can benefit from some great options on everything from controllers, accessories, and storage this month.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best PS5 Accessories for Christmas 2021

If you want to gift yourself or your loved ones some cool PS5 accessories, these are the best options for you this Christmas!. The PS5 has been scarce since its release. But, for those lucky ones that got a console, Christmas is the perfect time to accessorize!. There is a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
gamingintel.com

Best Nintendo Switch Games for Christmas Gifts 2021

If you want to surprise a Nintendo gamer this Christmas, here are the best Switch games to put under the tree this year!. The Holiday season is here! Even though the Nintendo Switch has been out in the market for a long time, this console and its games make a perfect gift for Christmas.
VIDEO GAMES
WKRG

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you know where to look, it’s still possible to get great deals on products ranging from espresso machines to Nerf guns that will arrive in time for Christmas.
SHOPPING
T3.com

The best last minute Christmas gifts for gamers

Looking for last-minute Christmas gift ideas for gamers? Whether they’re an Xbox fanatic or Nintendo Switch obsessed, we’ve narrowed down the best Christmas gifts for gamers, from headsets to monitors, controllers to games. Gamers are incredibly easy to buy for as there are so many components to a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Some Best Buy Stores Are Restocking PS5s In-Store – December 2021

Reports suggest Best Buy restocked PS5 in-store in some locations. PS5 scarcity is still as real as the first month the console launched. Even after a whole year in the market, Sony’s successful console is still immensely hard to find. According to sales data, PS5 is officially the fastest-selling...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Sell for Ridiculous Prices on eBay in Run-up to Xmas

If you’re thinking of buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X on eBay before Christmas, these are the prices right now!. Unfortunately, the PS5 and Xbox Series X seem to be even more difficult to buy in the lead-up to Christmas 2021. However, you can still get one even if you miss out on any restocks at major retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5 & PS4 Free Games Supposedly Leaked

According to rumors, PS Plus free games from January 2022 have leaked. PS5 has enjoyed another tremendous year. As we reach the end of 2022, Sony has undoubtedly broken records with its PS5 console. The console is so popular that it sells at insane prices on eBay as we get...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Village Voice

The Best Baby Christmas Gift for 2021: LIORE’e

With the holiday season in full effect, gift shopping is well underway. While gift guides are popular this time of year, it’s rare that you ever see a gift guide for what to buy for babies, and even if you do, it’s typically chock full of blankets, plushies and toys that are not very original. So if you’re a master gift-giver and looking for the best unique baby gift for Christmas, or any occasion, look no further. New York-based baby accessory brand LIORE’e is sure to be your new go-to for baby gifts and accessories. Popularized for their crystal-embellished accessories, particularly pacifiers, bottle tops, and pacifier clips, the up-and-coming baby brand is making waves for their luxurious spin on simple baby accessories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SVG

After 8 Years, Rockstar Finally Keeps Its GTA 5 Promise

The legacy of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is a funny thing. The title launched to rave reviews back in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, but it has also become a source of frustration among fans. Way back when the game first came out, Rockstar Games told fans to expect a series of single-player DLC that would expand on the story of the acclaimed game. That initial announcement was made on Dec. 9, 2013 — and now, almost 8 years to the day, Rockstar is (mostly) making good on its promise.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy