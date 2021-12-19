Best Gifts for a PlayStation Fan – Christmas 2021

With the holiday season in full effect, gift shopping is well underway. While gift guides are popular this time of year, it’s rare that you ever see a gift guide for what to buy for babies, and even if you do, it’s typically chock full of blankets, plushies and toys that are not very original. So if you’re a master gift-giver and looking for the best unique baby gift for Christmas, or any occasion, look no further. New York-based baby accessory brand LIORE’e is sure to be your new go-to for baby gifts and accessories. Popularized for their crystal-embellished accessories, particularly pacifiers, bottle tops, and pacifier clips, the up-and-coming baby brand is making waves for their luxurious spin on simple baby accessories.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO