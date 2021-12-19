Tom Holland and Zendaya had been advised not to date!

Tom Holland invited on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home the boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack. Peter Parker always keeps his promises! Tom Holland invited on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home little Bridger Walker, the 6-year-old who last year became a true hero by saving his little sister’s life. The story, documented by Walker’s father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth who promptly sent personalized messages to the little hero, congratulating him on the courage shown. Bridger rushed to rescue his little sister who was about to be attacked by a stray dog, who ended up biting the baby several times on the cheek, leaving him a nasty scar.
