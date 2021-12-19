ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Little Hallingbury: Man arrested over stabbing in road

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was stabbed in an incident in a "very public place" which drivers had to slow down to avoid, police said. It happened on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury, Essex, shortly...

www.bbc.com

Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#A1060#Essex Police#Bbc News
wesb.com

Warrant Issued for Arrest of Man Convicted in Stabbing

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Bradford man convicted of stabbing another man. The McKean County Sheriff’s Office reports that a warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Matthew James Howard. Howard was convicted in absentia by a Jury Monday of Aggravated Assault with...
BRADFORD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man, Woman Arrested in Alleged Montco Road Rage Beating

A man and woman are now under arrest after police said they pulled a woman from her car and beat her unconscious in an attack allegedly fueled by road rage and captured on video. The unidentified man and woman were arrested Wednesday morning, Jenkintown Police Department Chief Albert DiValentino told...
JENKINTOWN, PA
WBKO

Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on Nashville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have arrested one man following a shooting on the corner of Nashville Road and Emmett Avenue Tuesday night. Kamonte Grissom, 19, was charged with murder along with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton: Man charged over knife attack which followed stab death

A man has been charged over a knife attack which happened shortly after another man was fatally stabbed. A 41-year-old man was attacked on Lincoln Road, Bolton, at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday, two hours after Tyrone Williamson, 25, was stabbed nearby. The injured 41-year-old, who remains in hospital, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fine over falling tree bough that killed Stafford man

A council has been fined £300,000 over the death of a man killed by the falling bough of an oak tree. Neville Scattergood was injured on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road, Stafford, in October 2019. He was 58. Staffordshire County Council was fined at Newcastle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting

A 22-year-old Powder Springs man was arrested after succumbing to road rage and shooting another car carrying a man and his two children, according to police. Korede Donivan Hamilton is accused by the Powder Springs Police Department of road rage by firing approximately six rounds at another car on Macedonia Road in Powder Springs Dec. 6. The other car was being driven by a man who had two children with him, according to a warrant for his arrest.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Boston

Police arrest Mattapan man for alleged stabbings at South Station

A man and woman were found bleeding and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a statement from transit police. Transit police arrested a Mattapan man for allegedly stabbing two people at South Station Tuesday morning, according to a statement. Around midnight, officers on patrol heard screams...
BOSTON, MA
WOLF

Man stabbed on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre: Suspect arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Police arrested Alfred Pennino, 39, after they say he stabbed another man near Public Square on Thursday. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the area of 19 N. Main Street and found Jermaine Crosby suffering from a stab wound to his left side just before 3:30 PM. Crosby identified the suspect as a man on drugs wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland man arrested for stabbing woman three times over money

A Cortland man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stabbing a victim three times over money Friday evening, according to a city of Cortland police department report Monday morning. The city man, identified as Lavalle A. Caldwell, 53, of room 215 at the Econo Lodge on Church Street, allegedly stabbed...
CORTLAND, NY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest over Bolton fatal stabbing

A man who was stabbed to death in Bolton has been named by police as Tyrone Williamson. Officers were called to reports of an attack on Battenberg Road shortly before 18:40 GMT on Saturday. The 25-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died. A man, 41, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wchstv.com

Man arrested, charged in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Huntington police said a man has been arrested in a stabbing that occurred following an argument. Ricky Rockwell was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding, according to a news release Monday from the Huntington Police Department. Rockwell is accused of stabbing Robert Young...
HUNTINGTON, WV
BBC

Birmingham stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested over city centre brawl

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said officers were called to violence involving "a number of people" on the Priory Queensway at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and had to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY

