ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Waitresses at NY diner receive $1,400 tip as part of internet trend

By Adrienne Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvq6I_0dRQm1Cf00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( WSYR ) – Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner in Syracuse after a group of generous New Yorkers left a $1,400.

Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s part of the Shock & Claus trend , which encourages diners to go out to eat with a group of friends. At the end of the meal, everyone pays for what they ordered and leaves a $100 tip each.

“I work with a lot of independent restaurants. I see the strife they’re going through,” said Loura. “I see the hurt that’s going through their employees right now and it’s just really important. They’re the hardest working people right now.”

Kelly Beeching was one of the five waitresses working on Saturday. She’s worked at the restaurant for eight years and said she has never received a tip as generous as this.

Arkansas restaurant owners comment on server fired after $4,400 tip

“I was just so stunned. Nothing like that has ever happened to me like that before,” said Beeching. “I was stressing out about Christmas. I appreciate it, it’s so nice.”

The tip was split among Beeching and her four co-workers, leaving each with $280 to take home.

“I was going to give a girl in the kitchen some,” Beeching said. “She seems like she could use it. I probably will take $100 of it and give the rest to her.”

Loura, the organizer, is planning to keep this act of kindness going all year. He created a group called the Breakfast Club to surprise waitresses and waiters once every month.

“I think the people that came and gave the $100 are just as happy as the people that got the money,” said Loura.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Do you like eggnog? Feedback results show most 17 News viewers do

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is Christmas Eve, but it’s also National Eggnog Day. The sweetened dairy-based beverage is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices. Liquor, such as brandy or rum is also often added to eggnog. The origin of eggnog is debated. Many believe that the drink initially developed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
toofab.com

Arkansas Waitress Forced to Split $4,400 Tip — Then Fired

Her moment of joy was captured on video. It didn't last long. An Arkansas waitress who was left a $4,400 tip was forced to split it with all the staff — and then fired. Ryan Brandt was serving a party of more than 40 people at Oven and Tap in Bentonville on Friday, when she learned to her astonishment that the guests were part of a $100 Dinner Club — a group that meets once a week at a local restaurant and pays an extra $100 per head, all with the intention of helping struggling servers.
ARKANSAS STATE
theburn.com

Waitress receives $1,900 tip at Ashburn IHOP

One very fortunate waitress at the IHOP restaurant in Ashburn received the surprise of a lifetime. A gathering of local businesspeople left her a special $1,900 tip after breakfast this morning. Realtor Tanya Johnson invited a group of local real estate agents, mortgage lenders and title company folks to join...
ASHBURN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Waitresses#Food Drink#The Market Diner#New Yorkers#The Shock Claus#The Breakfast Club#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox5 KVVU

Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

A server in Atlanta who is going through hard times was happy to receive a $40 tip from a satisfied customer on a meal that wasn’t even $30. But the customer didn't think that was enough.
ATLANTA, GA
Shreveport Magazine

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
12newsnow.com

Arkansas waitress fired days after receiving large tip

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than a week ago server Ryan Brandt and a coworker received a $4,400 unexpected tip, but she didn't know that it would be her last day working at Oven and Tap in Bentonville, after working there for more than three years. On Monday, Dec. 6,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNYT

Saratoga County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

MALTA - A waitress at The Ugly Rooster in Malta got quite a surprise this past weekend, when one of her tables that had spent about $100 gave her $1,500 and told her to keep the change. It was a holiday inspired, random act of kindness, and one that could...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
fox5dc.com

Maryland waitress receives a nearly $1,000 tip in cash

COLUMBIA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A server at the Silver Diner in Columbia received an early Christmas gift this year – a several hundred dollar tip. Roxana Salinas, who has been with the company for seven years, tells FOX 5 she received a $910 tip this week. She...
MARYLAND STATE
WTNH

Waitress in Prospect receives nearly $2K tip ahead of holidays

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — A waitress at a restaurant in Prospect received nearly $2,000 in a single tip during her shift, showing a true example of paying-it-forward. The waitress, who works at The Kitchen in Prospect Bar and Grill, was saying goodbye to customers at a table she was serving, but they weren’t ready to […]
fox5atlanta.com

Waitress shocked by $1700 tip

A waitress was shocked when customers went above and beyond and gave her a tip she'll never forget. The server says it was a complete surprise and she tried really hard not to cry.
RESTAURANTS
fox5ny.com

Houston waitress receives $1000 tip days before Christmas

KATY, Texas - In the spirit of the holidays, a local patron was feeling generous and left his server a $1000 tip. Little did he know, that waitress is saving up to pay for college and some unexpected medical bills. It was a regular Monday night for Amanda Wong as...
KATY, TX
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy