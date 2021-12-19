ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Council Declares a Local Emergency and Authorizes Work to Begin on the Retaining Wall at or Near 2378 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard

At the December 15th Town Council meeting the Council adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency at or near 2378 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard,...

