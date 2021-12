MADISON, Wis. -- Surviving a scare in their last outing, No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2) returns home to face Geoge Mason (7-5) in another non-conference battle. Thursday's contest is in lieu of a game previously scheduled with Morgan State, who had to cancel due to COVID-19 cases within their own program. The Badgers will be getting a much tougher opponent as the Patriots stand No. 126 in the KenPom rankings.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO