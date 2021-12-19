ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Paul Stastny scores two goals as Jets silence Blues

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
EditorsNote: adds to second graf; changes to “for a” in last graf

Paul Stastny scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday and give new coach Dave Lowry his first victory.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who snapped their three-game losing streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to earn the victory. Lowry took charge of his second game after Paul Maurice’s Friday resignation.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored goals and Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich had two assists for the Blues, who took just their second regulation loss in their past 12 games (7-2-3).

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues in his first start since Nov. 30. He had been sidelined in COVID-19 protocol.

After a scoreless first period, the Jets struck 4:40 into the second period. Stastny sent the puck behind the net to Scheifele, who centered the puck to Ehlers breaking to the front of the net to score.

Stastny earned his 500th career assist on that play.

The Blues converted a two-on-three break to tie the game 1-1. Tarasenko gained the offensive zone, made a drop pass to Barbashev, then drove to the left post to convert Barbashev’s cross-crease pass with 6:13 remaining in the period.

Tarasenko has five goals and five assists in his past seven games.

The Jets responded three minutes later. After Blues defenseman Colton Parayko turned the puck over in his own zone, Ehlers set up Scheifele in the slot for the go-ahead goal.

Stastny pushed the Jets lead to 3-1 with a sharp-angle goal from the left side 4:40 into the third period.

The Blues cut the lead to 3-2 with a short-handed goal. Barbashev sent Buchnevich up the left wing and Buchnevich found Mikkola moving in from his right defensive position to score at right post with 5:32 left.

The Jets got that goal back 16 seconds later on the power play, with Ehlers sending a centering pass to Stastny for a point-blank goal.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

