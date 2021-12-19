ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SenseTime reopens IPO, but excludes US investors

KMJ
 5 days ago

Chinese artificial intelligence giant SenseTime has revived its $767 million initial public offering, just days after it had delayed its public debut after being hit by another US blacklist. SenseTime relaunched the offering Monday, with its first day of trading set for Dec. 30, according to its revised filings...

