How Does Win in Jacksonville Affect Texans' NFL Draft Position?

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Houston Texans likely won't be in line to grab the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, they still could land one of the marquee names within the Top 5. With the 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans (3-11) remain selecting No. 3 overall in...

