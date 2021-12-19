ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFL Challenger Series to air on fuboTV

By Jacek Okninski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFL has announced that fuboTV service will be a broadcasting home for promotion’s upcoming Challenger Series events. The multi-year deal guarantees that the newest PFL offering will guarantee up-and-coming pro fighters a chance...

thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
Mike Tyson
Ray Lewis
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
#Pfl#American Football
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
MLive.com

Falcons coach Arthur Smith explains canceling job interview with Lions, Detroit’s late-season surge

ALLEN PARK -- Before the Detroit Lions chose Dan Campbell, they wanted Arthur Smith. Detroit interviewed the former Titans offensive coordinator via Zoom last January, along with the rest of the candidates in the pool to replace Matt Patricia. Then the club scheduled an in-person interview with Smith in Allen Park, a prerequisite the Lions had set for themselves before they could formally offer a candidate the job.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Five Ravens Voted To Pro Bowl, Including Jackson, Duvernay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game. TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third. Mark Andrews is...
NFL

