ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The famous house from Love Actually is for sale

By Lauren Attard
vacationstravel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe house from everyone’s favourite Christmas movie Love Actually is on the market for a cool $6...

www.vacationstravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

A London Home Featured in “Love Actually” Is on the Market

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ask your nearest and dearest what their favorite holiday movie is, and there is a huge chance that at least one of them will say “Love Actually“. The 2003 romantic comedy is a Christmas classic for many reasons—I don’t know about you, but I’ll never forget *that* necklace scene—and now, super fans have the chance live in one of the homes featured in the movie.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This London Mews House Made a Memorable Cameo in ‘Love Actually.’ Now It Could Be Yours for $4.3 Million.

Love it or hate it, Love Actually has become synonymous with Christmas in the popular consciousness, and now a London abode featured in the rom-com has hit the market. Priced at roughly $4.3 million (£3.25 million), the upscale 1,865-square-foot home is located in the tony (and very cinematic) neighborhood of Notting Hill. The black-and-white townhouse is actually part of a mews, which is essentially a collection of houses that have been converted from old stables. It sits next to the famous pink home in which Juliet (Kiera Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) lived in the 2003 flick. (You might remember Peter’s...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple

It is a visual language with which we are almost all familiar. It’s cold and snowing outside, but inside, next to a crackling fire, it’s warm and cosy. The tree is a deep green, festooned with fairy lights, glinting off the wrapping of the presents below. There is hot chocolate and sugar cookies and eggnog and candy canes, and the only things that can be heard are carols and the joyous laughter of our nearest and dearest. This image of Christmas is, of course, vastly different to what we usually experience in Australia – extreme heat, seafood platters, white wine in...
CHRISTMAS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Knightley
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually: What happens to Harry and Karen after the film ends?

Love Actually is back on our TV screens for Christmas, and it has reminded us of something we learned about the film back in 2015.Director Richard Curtis’ wife – scriptwriter, author and broadcaster Emma Freud – live-tweeted a midnight screening of the film she was watching with her family.By doing so, she revealed a lot of detail about the film that viewers probably won’t have known before.One of those revelations was what happens to Karen and Harry, played by Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman, after the film ended.In the film, the audience can only watch on as...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Actually#Christmas
Lite Rock 96.9

Whatever Happened to the Little Girl From ‘Love Actually’?

Every December, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rises off the ice and skates back into heavy rotation as we get into the holiday spirit. Mimi's take will always reign supreme, but countless people have covered the festive standard over the years. Other than Carey's, of course, few attempts will ever be as iconic as the one Olivia Olson delivers in Love Actually.
MOVIES
extratv

’Tis the Season for ‘Love, Actually’

“Love Actually, Live,” a multimedia concert, recently brought out Rumer Willis and “Love, Actually” writer and director Richard Curtis to the show’s opening night in Los Angeles. The classic holiday movie from 2003 that brings together friends and family in a tale about different types of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The ‘Love Actually’ Drinking Game

Love Actually is one of my all-time favorite movies. Not just a holiday movie, but movies in general. It has a little something for everyone. Pretty ladies, good-looking guys (I'm looking at you Karl), a great soundtrack, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it has a bunch of storylines that all come together and make you think.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Here’s How Much Parker Schnabel Pays His Crew

Last month, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel broke down how much he pays his crew when he shared details about the wages his gold miners take home. Fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality series know that gold mining can be a dangerous but lucrative business. Veteran mining legend Tony Beets is the highest-earning miner on the show and is worth $15 million. The young mining prodigy isn’t too far behind and is one of the show’s most successful miners. Schnabel himself is only 27 years old, and has led a crew in Alaska since he was a teenager. The young man is already worth $10 million early on in his career.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy