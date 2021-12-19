Studs and duds from Chargers' loss to Chiefs

The Chargers lost to the Chiefs by the score of 34-28 on Thursday night.

Outcome aside, here is a look at some players who shined and struggled.

Studs

RB Justin Jackson

Talk about a breakthrough performance. We knew the talent with Jackson was there, but the nagging injuries kept him from playing to his potential. Nevertheless, Jackson led the Chargers with 13 carries for 86 yards (6.6 yards per carry). With him stepping up, it is a good sign for the backfield that has been missing a second running back behind Austin Ekeler.

QB Justin Herbert

Herbert benefited from the running game, but regardless, he still enjoyed another good outing – finishing with 236 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and one interception on 22-of-38 passing. Also, he broke another record; what’s new? Herbert earned the record for most passing yards in a quarterback’s first two seasons with 8,394 yards. Additionally, Herbert passed Dan Marino for most passing and rushing scores in a quarterback’s first two seasons with 71.

Offensive line

A big question mark heading into the game was how the Chargers offensive line would hold up without rookie sensation Rashawn Slater, who was on the COVID-19 list. With three backups, including Trey Pipkins, who filled in for Slater, Herbert wasn’t sacked once and was pressured just six times. Not only did the group perform well in pass protection, but they were also road-graders in the run game, paving the way for a 192-yard rushing performance.

Defensive line

One of the keys to beating Patrick Mahomes is getting pressure on him without sending more than four or five guys, and that’s what the Chargers did. It was a collaborative effort, but Joey Bosa led the pack with nine pressures and his ninth sack of the season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darell Williams were also limited to 44 yards on 13 carries (3.3 yards per carry).

Duds

RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley had the opportunity to not only score his first touchdown of the season but extend the Chargers’ lead by a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Instead, his diving attempt into the end zone ended up leading to a fumble. Fortunately, they were able to intercept Mahomes a few plays later and score, but that could have been a difference-making play.

S Trey Marshall

We have talked about how much of a difference-maker Derwin James is. When James left the game with a nagging hamstring issue, Marshall was the one who relieved him of his duties and that’s when the Chiefs started to turn things around in the fourth quarter. He was responsible for Travis Kelce’s 69-yard catch-and-go that ended up tying the game at 21 apiece.