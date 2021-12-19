ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Revamping Risk Assessment

By Patrick Murray
ceoworld.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs currently practiced, risk assessments need to be revamped. This isn’t a topic that typically tops the priority list, but it needs to be addressed – particularly if you’re trying to defend your business from threats or pass an audit. Risk assessments aren’t being done the right way – whether organizations...

ceoworld.biz

Comments / 0

Related
securitymagazine.com

5 minutes with Pamela Perini: The process of risk assessment

Pamela Perini, certified PSP and president of Pamela Perini Consulting, talks to Security about her journey through security and the process of risk assessment. She also touches on the importance of certification in the security industry and factors to consider when designing a security program. Security magazine: Tell me about...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL
helpnetsecurity.com

AwareGO Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise measures employees’ cybersecurity behavior

Created by cybersecurity experts, behavioral scientists, and interaction designers, the Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise released by AwareGO continuously observes top human attack vectors, identifies vulnerable departments and roles, and offers actionable insights to create informed security strategies to improve a company’s overall cyber defense and reduce cybersecurity risks.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Controls#Risk Assessment#Business Risks#Data Protection#Infosecurity#Implem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Who Will Receive the Final Stimulus Payments and How Much Will They Be?

Many of the Americans will still be getting the last stimulus payment and look forward with hopes for the same. Some citizens might even get their payments even after this round of the Fourth stimulus checks. The three rounds of stimulus check earlier were First, in April 2020 second, in...
INCOME TAX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy