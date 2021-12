IBM's most cutting-edge type of chip is the result of its "nanosheet" technology which results in an ultra-advanced architecture of 2 nanometers (nm). Now, the company has announced that it has been working on what might be the next step on from that with Samsung. It is a new kind of transistor that could allow for a greater density of these components per chip compared to anything available at present, and, thus, potentially improved power-efficiency or performance.

