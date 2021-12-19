ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Binance Discusses With UAE Regulators To Pilot Headquarters in the Country

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance Discusses With UAE Regulators To Pilot Headquarters in the Country. Binance discusses with UAE a plan to pilot its headquarters in the country. The exchange mainly talked with officials in...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Binance agrees to help Dubai develop ‘progressive virtual asset regulations’

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) to “outline the vision of accelerating the set-up of a new industry hub for global virtual assets.”. “With the MoU, Binance will help advance Dubai’s commitment to...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Binance Helping Dubai Crypto Zone Develop Regulations

Binance is partnering with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) to help develop regulations for the fledgling cryptocurrency center. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DWTCA, according to a post on the company’s blog. Binance said it would “help advance Dubai’s commitment to establishing a new international Virtual Asset ecosystem.”
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

UAE’s Dubai World Trade Center to turn into cryptocurrency hub and regulator

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is extending its enthusiasm and openness to the cryptocurrency industry further as the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) has expressed intentions to support and regulate the sector further, in an effort to “create new economic sectors.”. The Dubai government-owned event and exhibition center announced...
MARKETS
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Chief in the UAE: Nuclear Energy Key to Country’s Climate Action

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a global pioneer in innovation and a regional leader in using nuclear energy to meet its sustainable energy and climate action ambitions, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week during his trip to the Gulf state. Travelling to the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mr Grossi met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Uae#Abu Dhabi Global Market#Binance Exchange#Gulf Arab
cryptopotato.com

Binance and Indonesian Billionaires to Launch a Crypto Venture in The Country (Report)

Binance, PT Bank Central Asia, and Telkom Indonesia are reportedly in talks regarding setting up a cryptocurrency entity in Indonesia. The world’s largest digital asset exchange – Binance – reportedly plans to work with Indonesia’s richest family – the Hartono brothers – to establish a cryptocurrency venture on the island. The endeavor would enable the company to enter into a developing country with a population of around 273 million, many of whom lack access to financial services.
WORLD
u.today

Binance Fails to Comply with AML Rules of Singapore Regulator: Bloomberg Source

According to a knowledgeable person contacted by Bloomberg, who preferred to remain unnamed, Binance has withdrawn its application for an operating license in the city-state of Singapore for a different reason than Binance CZ announced earlier. Failing to comply with local AML rules. Bloomberg has shared that the real reason...
WORLD
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – ConsenSys Partners with Mastercard, Adidas’ First NFT, Melania and Solana Labs NFT, 83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Crypto, Russia’s Crypto Ban, Binance to UAE

ConsenSys partners with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) adds ‘gift crypto’ feature. Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) releases first NFT collection, Melania and Solana Labs’ NFT saga, Kraken prepares NFT marketplace. 83% of millennial millionaires own crypto, Valkyrie launches another Bitcoin ETF. The Russian Central Bank contemplates a crypto investments ban.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
mymodernmet.com

The UAE Just Became the First Country in the World to Officially Implement a Shorter Workweek

Many countries have been testing out the merits of a four-day workweek to facilitate better work-life balance. But earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the world to formally implement a national workweek that is shorter than the standard five days. Starting in January 2022, the UAE will observe a four-and-a-half-day workweek with the weekend starting at noon on Friday and lasting through Sunday. This transition also marks a shift in the traditional workweek observed by the majority of nations in the Middle East. Customarily, employees work Sunday through Thursday and have Friday and Saturday for the weekend, which allows for a full day off for religious observance of Muslim prayers on Friday.
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
investing.com

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Beware of sophisticated scams and rug pulls, as thugs target crypto users

This year has been monumental for the cryptocurrency sector in terms of mainstream adoption. A recent report published by Grayscale Investments found that more than one-quarter of United States investors (26%) surveyed own Bitcoin (BTC), up from 23% in 2020. With the holidays around the corner, financial services provider MagnifyMoney also found that nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans hope to receive cryptocurrency as a gift this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Two more members of the K-pop group BTS on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 following their return to South Korea from the band's first pandemic-era concerts in the United States, their management company Big Hit Music said. Rapper RM, 27, and vocalist Jin, 29, were...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy