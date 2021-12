Christmas 1979 is a memorable telly Christmas for us, not for anything we particularly remember from the time – as we were too young to appreciate any of it – but because it was the first old Christmas Radio Times we ever bought, from a second-hand bookshop circa about 1993, and we were absolutely fascinated by it despite it being only a decade and a half old. In telly terms it’s not actually a particularly memorable one, with the Beeb and ITV both still recovering from strike action earlier in the year – the Beeb’s only being settled in early December, which famously led to the Doctor Who story Shada being cancelled as they needed to record the festive shows sharpish – and so some pretty threadbare schedules, although it looked pretty impressive as the number of years between a film being released in the cinema and being available for TV had been cut down quite substantially so there were millions of movie premieres to fill the gap, like The Sting and The Poseidon Adventure. And here’s Grace Dent taking a repeated look at the homegrown stuff that did make it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO