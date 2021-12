Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, continues to grow with the addition of two new members of the digital marketing and public relations teams. Scott Bovarnick has been hired as Public Relations Account Executive to help clients succeed in the constantly changing field of public relations. He supports several clients, including the Grain Foods Foundation, a trade association devoted to education about the nutritional benefits of whole and enriched grain-based foods as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet, and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, a national trade association that represents leading manufacturers and marketers of consumer healthcare products.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO